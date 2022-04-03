NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,275 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.82 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

