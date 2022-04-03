NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 64,000 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 1,049.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.97 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

