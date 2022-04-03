NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $55.24 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

