NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 2,700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

