NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 31,000 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

