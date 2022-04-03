NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 477,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,314. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.56.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NMI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NMI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

