Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

NLSN stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $94,399,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $85,279,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

