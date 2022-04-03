NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

