NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 455,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,161.16, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.