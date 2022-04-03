NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 6,453,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,745,736. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

