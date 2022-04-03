NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.94 on Friday. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $856.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.16.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
