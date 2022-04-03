Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 281,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,073. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

