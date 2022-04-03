Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.43

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.43, with a volume of 504770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Newmont alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.