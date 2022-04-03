Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Newmont were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.