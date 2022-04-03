Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 10,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Newmont by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Newmont by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NEM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

