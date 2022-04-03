Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.59. Newell Brands shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 2,407 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.