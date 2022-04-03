New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

