New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 15,198 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

