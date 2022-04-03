New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.