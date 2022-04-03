New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,048,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

