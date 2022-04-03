New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Northwest Natural worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

