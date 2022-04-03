New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,068,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,235,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,161,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

