New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 729,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,346. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11.
About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.