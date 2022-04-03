New Fortress Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 375% compared to the average daily volume of 477 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 180,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

