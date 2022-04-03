New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 843,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NFE opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

