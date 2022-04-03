New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Up 6%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 80,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 914,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

