New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Up 6%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 80,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 914,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)
