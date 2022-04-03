Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,079. Nevro has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

