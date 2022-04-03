Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

