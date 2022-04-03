Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.