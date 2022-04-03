Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.49 and its 200-day moving average is $532.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

