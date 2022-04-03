NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82. NetApp has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

