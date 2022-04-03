Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $112.19 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

