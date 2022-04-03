NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $204,889.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006849 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

