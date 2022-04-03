Neil Manser Sells 27,340 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,128.90).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Neil Manser purchased 53 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £148.93 ($195.09).

DLG stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.61) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

