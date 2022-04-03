Needham & Company LLC Cuts Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target to $8.00

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

