nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. nCino updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NCNO stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State Street Corp increased its stake in nCino by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after buying an additional 155,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,838,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in nCino by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

