Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells $27,623.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Chisholm sold 1,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $16,020.00.

NYSE NGS opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $14.04.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

