National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. The company has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Boone bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

