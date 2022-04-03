National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. National Vision has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Vision by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,701,000 after acquiring an additional 492,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Vision by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.