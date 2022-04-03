National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) will post sales of $185.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.79 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,191. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

