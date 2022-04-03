National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NATI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 561,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,969. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 527,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after acquiring an additional 475,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

