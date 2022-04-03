National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $60.15. 161,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 147.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.