National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

