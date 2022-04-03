National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,523 shares of company stock valued at $83,107,263. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

DDOG opened at $153.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,192.54 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

