National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 3,604 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $109.94 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

