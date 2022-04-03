National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

