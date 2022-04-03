National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

