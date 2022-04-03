National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

