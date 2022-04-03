National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 60,833 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $3,556,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,151,912 shares of company stock worth $116,359,026. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

Shares of ZI opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

