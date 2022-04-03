National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Insiders have sold a total of 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

